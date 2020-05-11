Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara on THEATER TALK in 2010
In 2010, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, who married in 1954, appeared on Theater Talk together. The couple discussed their early career when they first came to national attention as a comedy team on TV's Ed Sullivan Show and more. After Ed Sullivan, Meara became a well-known actress and playwright; and Stiller appeared in many shows on Broadway and created the role of Frank Costanza on Seinfeld.
BroadwayWorld reported on the passing of Jerry Stiller earlier today.
Watch the video in tribute to the legendary couple below:
Theater Talk is a series devoted to the world of the stage. It began on New York television in 1993 and is co-hosted by Michael Riedel and series producer Susan Haskins.
