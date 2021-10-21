VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Nettles Perform 'What Baking Can Do' as Jenna in WAITRESS!

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Last night marked a shift change at Joe's Diner! Waitress just welcomed four new Broadway cast members at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, including Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Nettles as Jenna, Nik Dodani as Ogie, and former Waitress cast members Erich Bergen and Ben Thomspon as Dr. Pomatter and Earl respectively.

Watch Jennifer perform 'What Baking Can Do' in her final dress rehearsal below!

Waitress is currently playing a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC) through January 9, 2022.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.