VIDEO: Watch James Graham's THIS HOUSE with National Theatre Live- Today at 2pm!
National Theatre at Home is back this week with James Graham's This House, which will premiere today, May 28, at 2pm EST. You can watch This House for one week, through June 4.
It's 1974, and Britain has a hung Parliament. The corridors of Westminster ring with the sound of infighting and backstabbing as the political parties battle to change the future of the nation.
This House is a timely, moving and funny insight into the workings of British politics by James Graham (Ink, ITV's Quiz) and directed by Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things). This much-loved production enjoyed two sold-out National Theatre runs, a West End transfer and national tour as well as being filmed by National Theatre Live.
It was filmed live on stage at the National Theatre in 2013. The running time is 2 hours 40 minutes with a very short interval. It is subtitled. The play is suitable for ages 14+ with some strong language throughout.
If you'd like to support the National Theatre, you can donate here: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk or text NTATHOME 10 to 70085 to donate £10, or NTATHOME 20 to donate £20.
