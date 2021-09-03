VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel in the Music Video for 'Dream Girl (Nile Rodgers Remix)'

The music video for "Dream Girl (Nile Rogers Remix)", starring Tony winner Idina Menzel, is out now! Written by Menzel herself, the song is featured in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which premiered today.

Idina Menzel stars as Vivian, the evil stepmother in this latest adaption of the classic fairytale. Also featured in the film are Camila Cabello, who plays Cinderella, and Billy Porter as Fab G.

Watch the new music video below!

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, Wicked. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.