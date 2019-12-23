VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel Sing 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' from CHRISTMAS: A SEASON OF LOVE

Idina Menzel has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, with the recent release of her latest holiday album and Frozen 2 freezing out the competition at the box office. With the release of a music video for "I'll Be home for Christmas," featuring her husband, Aaron Lohr, She writes: "This has been one of the best years. Thanks for going on the ride with me. And now I'm happy to be home with the ones I love. Happy Holidays, everyone." Watch the full video below!

Purchase Idina's Christmas album here.

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes If/Then (Tony nomination), See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, "Let It Go."

She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still. She most recently appeared on Broadway in Skintight and reprised the role in Los Angeles.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You