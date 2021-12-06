VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Paper Mill Playhouse's A JOLLY HOLIDAY

Paper Mill Playhouse's A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits just opened last night and is set to un through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Check out highlights from the show below!

A Jolly Holiday features Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), Dan DeLuca (Disney's Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Disney's Newsies at Paper Mill and on Broadway), Jarran Muse (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud), Kissy Simmons (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Bronwyn Tarbaton (Disney's Mary Poppins at Paper Mill and Frozen on Broadway), and Dion Simmons Grier (Paper Mill's Songs for a New World). Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021-2022 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.



Celebrate the holidays with some of Broadway's brightest stars performing hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows in this festive concert. Join Disney on Broadway veteran performers as they gather around the Christmas tree to reminisce and perform your favorite songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical and Frozen. Like Mary Poppins herself, this show is guaranteed to make your heart feel light!