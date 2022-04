VIDEO: Watch Highlights from BIRTHDAY CANDLES on Broadway

Previews are currently underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch. Birthday Candles will open officially on Sunday, April 10, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The cast stars Debra Messing as "Ernestine," Enrico Colantoni as "Kenneth," Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks as "Matt/William" with Crystal Finn as "Joan/Alex/Beth," Susannah Flood as "Alice/Madeline/Ernie," and Christopher Livingston as "Billy/John."