VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Audible Theater's LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Audible Theater's new production of Eugene O'Neill epic Long Day's Journey Into Night, directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, is now in performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre through February 20 only.

The limited engagement stars Emmy Award nominee Bill Camp (The Crucible, "The Queen's Gambit"), four-time Obie Award winner Elizabeth Marvel (Hedda Gabler, "Homeland"), Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), and Jason Bowen (The Play That Goes Wrong). O'Hara's contemporary reimagining of Long Day's Journey Into Night runs approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes with no intermission and includes themes of drug/alcohol addiction and domestic violence.

At the heart of O'Neill's masterwork is the Tyrone family, living together again under lockdown. As the pressure builds, each family member retreats to their own destructive vices. This must-see production inspired by the events of 2020 is a visceral and provocative exploration of addiction and mental health speaking to our present moment.

Check out highlights of the cast in action below!