VIDEO: Watch Donna McKechnie and American Dance Machine on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Donna McKechnie and American Dance Machine.

In 1972, Lee Becker Theodore, a noted Broadway Dancer, Choreographer and Director, had the vision to create a "Living Archive" of musical theater dance to address her belief that many great choreographic works are lost with the production of the musical they once embellished. ADM21's mission is to recreate great musical theater choreography by recreating iconic works as they were originally intended. For additional information, visit: http://www.adm21.org/

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.