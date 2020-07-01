VIDEO: Watch Charles Busch & Company in DIE, MOMMIE, DIE on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House: DIE, MOMMIE, DIE!: By Charles Busch. Starring Charles Busch, Jennifer Cody, Brandon Contreras, Willie Garson, Ruth Williamson and BD Wong. Directed and narrated by Carl Andress.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
