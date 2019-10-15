VIDEO: Watch Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano Sing 'Head Over Feet' from JAGGED LITTLE PILL!

The new Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill will begin preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC) on Sunday, November 3, 2019, with an official opening night of Thursday, December 5, 2019.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them. "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places" (The Boston Globe), this original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - plus brand-new songs written for the show. Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill "takes on the good work we are always asking new musicals to do: the work of singing about real things."

While we await the start of previews, check out a sneak peek of "Head Over Feet," sung by cast members Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You