VIDEO: Watch Cast Members From & JULIET Get Quizzed on Their Noughties Knowledge

Watch Melanie La Barrie, David Bedella and Tim Mahendran from & Juliet get quizzed on their knowledge of the 2000s!

Check out the video below!

This vital new musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. You know, like a normal young woman! Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway may have their own ideas but this is Juliet's story now. So don't tell her how it ends.

A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman writing her own story, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo...

& Juliet includes some of pop music's most iconic songs, including ...Baby One More Time, Everybody, Love Me Like You Do and I Can't Feel My Face, written over a span of 25 years by internationally renowned song-writer Max Martin along with various collaborators, and all in brilliant new arrangements by the 'Tony' and 'Grammy' Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You