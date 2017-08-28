VIDEO: Watch CONCERT FOR AMERICA with Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, and More!

A lineup of Broadway stars and some of America's finest actors, comedians and recording artists will perform at a special, one-night-only Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! tonight, August 28th at 7:30 p.m. at Georgia Tech's Ferst Center For the Arts.

Tune in to BroadwayWorld at 7:30 PM for the stream below!

Performers will include: YouTube Star Randy Rainbow, Tony-Award Winner Jessie Mueller(Beautiful, Waitress), Grammy Award Winner Melissa Manchester, Emmy Award Winner Sharon Gless ("Cagney and Lacey," "Burn Notice"), TV Star Kim Fields ("Facts of Life," "Living Single"), Broadway Star Keala Settle(Waitress), Christopher L. Morgan ("Meet The Browns"); and Atlanta natives Royce Mann("White Boy Privilege" Slam Poem), Nora Schell (Spamilton), Ryann Redmond (Bring It On the Musical) and

area students from the international performing arts training institute Broadway Dreams. More performers will be announced.

Proceeds from Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky (SiriusXM Broadway Host) and James Wesley(Broadway/Record producer) - who also organized the "Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love" benefit recording with Gloria Estefan, Idina Menzel, Carole King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker. Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! debuted as a monthly series at The Town Hall in New York City on Inauguration Day, 2017, to universal acclaim.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at concertsforamerica.com. All artists subject to change.

