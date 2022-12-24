Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Bernadette Peters, Judi Dench, and More in SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Concert Trailer

The concert will be broadcast 12/31 at 5:45pm GMT on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Dec. 24, 2022  

The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert has released a trailer ahead of a New Year's Eve broadcast this holiday season. The concert will be broadcast 12/31 at 5:45pm GMT on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Check out the trailer below!

In May of this year, Cameron Mackintosh invited many of Stephen Sondheim's old friends to join him in celebrating his extraordinary talents and legacy at the Sondheim Theatre which was recently gloriously rebuilt in Sondheim's honour.

The cast includes Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Siân Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D. Xavier.

Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, brilliantly staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman with choreography by Stephen Mear and a 25-piece orchestra conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements are by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection designs by George Reeve, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter.


