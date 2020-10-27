VIDEO: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen's NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!
Get ready for some "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill"!
Every Tuesday at 12pm ET, BroadwayWorld's own "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Next Year, Some Year," a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying.
For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight.
In the meantime, listen to the newest episode of Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Everything We Know So Far About the 2020 Tony Awards
The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdow...
Set Designer Ming Cho Lee Dies at Age 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that set designer Ming Cho Lee has died at age 90....
VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Jeremy Jordan Team Up for A FOOTLOOSE Duet!
Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga and pal Tony-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have blessed us with a virtual duet! Check out the duo below teaming up on 'Almost ...
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, & JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Take Home 2020 Olivier Awards - Full List!
Tonight, the Olivier Awards will be announced in a special online broadcast. We'll be updating the list of nominees LIVE throughout the evening....
WATCH: BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert with Tamika Lawrence, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, and More - Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary center around voting activism, premieres tonight on our site ...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the college category....