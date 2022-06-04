VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber & Lin-Manuel Miranda Pay Tribute to the Queen

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June. The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen's 70 years of service.

Here, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda kick off a musicals selection, as only they can. Watch the video of the two icons singing together here!

Viewers in the U.S. will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News, including Saturday's big celebration as well as coverage of the major formal celebrations taking place on Thursday. In addition, Good Morning America has featured special weeklong coverage all week and will broadcast special editions live from London.

Upcoming Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Sunday

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant: BBC One (1pm GMT / 5am PT)