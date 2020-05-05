VIDEO: Watch Adam Kantor & More Sing Tri-Lingual Version of 'Hallelujah' as Part of SAVING LIVES SUNDAY Fundraiser

"Saving Lives Sunday," a Virtual Benefit to support emergency first response organization United Hatzalah of Israel in its fight against COVID-19, has released a stunning version of Leonard Cohen's iconic song "Hallelujah." The song, which debuted during the Sunday, May 3rd event, is performed in English, Hebrew and Arabic in a poignant symbol of unity.

The song is performed by Israeli recording artist Dudu Aharon, as well as Fauda star Rona-Lee Shimon, Layan Elwazani and Adam Kantor from the Broadway cast of The Band's Visit as well as first responders and people whose lives were saved thanks to those volunteer first responders at United Hatzalah of Israel. This video celebrates the uniqueness of United Hatzalah of Israel, which brings together Jews, Muslims and Christians and many other religions and ethnicities in Israel for the shared purpose of saving lives.

The video is directed by Eyal Resh, produced by Ziporen Hazum, edited by David Mishler, and is music produced, edited and mixed by Michael J Moritz Jr.

"Saving Lives Sunday" premiered on Sunday, May 3 and raised more than $1,000,000. The virtual benefit, which included messages from Jay Leno, Master Mentalist Lior Suchard, Fauda star Rona Lee Shimon, singer/songwriter Dudu Aharon, Nas Daily creator Nuseir Yassin, Broadway star Adam Kantor, NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire and more, was free to watch but encouraged viewer donations. The program can be viewed in its entirety at SavingLivesSunday.com.

In addition to celebrity appearances and performances, the event also included messages from dozens of people - young and old -- whose lives were saved by volunteer first responders from United Hatzalah. In a truly special tribute, many of those who were saved got a chance to speak directly to their rescuers in conversations that were shared via zoom with those watching the event.

"My life was saved," said Founder and President of United Hatzalah of Israel Eli Beer towards the end of the video. Beer contracted Coronavirus six weeks ago while in Miami on a fundraising trip to help the organization. He was in serious condition in the hospital and was placed on a ventilator in an induced coma for almost 30 days. In the video, he then thanked the doctors and nurses in Miami who saved him and those who donated towards the EMS organization: "Without you, the donors, this organization would not be able to do what it does every day. I also want to thank all of the volunteers of United Hatzalah in Israel and around the world as well as all of the other Hatzalahs. Think about it. People are hiding in their homes trying to protect themselves from this terrible virus. But when a Hatzalah volunteer gets a call they don't think twice. They run to save the person in need and put their own lives in danger. Now that I am in Israel, sometimes out of the window I see Hatzalah volunteers passing by with their siren on and I know that they are going out to save someone. So I want to thank you for everything that you do."





