VIDEO: WAITRESS Stars Betsy Wolfe, Jason Mraz Perform on THANKSGIVING PARADE

On the THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS, Waitress stars Betsy Wolfe and Jason Mraz performed 'It Only Takes a Taste', live from The Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Mraz, a two-time Grammy Award winner is making his Broadway debut in the show. Watch the performance below!

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking CONTEST in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. With a book by Jessie Nelson; Music & lyrics by Sara Bareilles, Waitress is based on the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly.

Betsy Wolfe was last seen on Broadway in the critically acclaimed revival of Falsettos playing Cordelia. Other Broadway includes Bullets Over Broadway by Woody Allen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture with Sherie Rene Scott, 110 in the Shade, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Wonderful Life. Jason Mraz has earned platinum or multi-platinum certifications for his recordings in more than 20 countries, sold 48 million singles, and made pop music history with his record-breaking song "I'm Yours."

