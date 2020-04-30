VIDEO: Vocalists Perform Mashup For Hope and Inspiration

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalists Chloe Lowery, Ashley Hollister, April Berry, Rosa Laricchiuta and Jodi Katz teamed up with violinist Asha Mevlana for a virtual mashup.

The singers performed a mashup of "Rise Up", "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands", and "Let It Be."

Chloe Lowry, who posted the video to YouTube, said the video is meant to provide "a little bit of hope and musical inspiration during these rough times."

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You