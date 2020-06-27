VIDEO: Tune in to Barrington Stage Company's BSC Bash: On With The Show!, Featuring Elizabeth Stanley, Alexandra Silber, Alan H. Green, and More
Barrington Stage Company is currently premiering BSC BASH: On With The Show!, a free virtual party and fundraiser.
BSC BASH features special performances by Alexandra Silber (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof, BSC's South Pacific: In Concert), Elizabeth Stanley (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, Broadway and BSC's On the Town), Alysha Umphress (Broadway's American Idiot, Broadway and BSC's On the Town), Jordan Craig (Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, BSC's South Pacific: In Concert), Alan H. Green (Broadway's School of Rock, BSC's American Underground), and Jeff McCarthy (Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, BSC's Sweeney Todd), with appearances from BSC artists Joshua Bergasse, Darren Cohen, Mark H. Dold, Robert La Fosse, Jeffrey Page, John Rando, Debra Jo Rupp, Mark St. Germain, and Shannon Tyo. Darren Cohen also serves as Musical Director.
You can watch the stream now below!
All proceeds raised will benefit BSC's Next Act, a critical funding campaign that will ensure that BSC not only survives 2020, but thrives in 2021. All contributions support BSC's vital mission to produce top-notch theatre in the Berkshires, and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs.
