Be More Chill
VIDEO: Tune in at Midnight for a BE MORE CHILL Watch Party

Nov. 29, 2018  

Broadway bound Be More Chill is hosting a watch party tonight at midnight EST! Be sure to check out the video below to join Will Roland and Joe Iconis in gettin an upgrade!

Be More Chill will open on Broadway in 2019. It will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Photo Credit: Maria Baranova

