VIDEO: Trisha Paytas Brings BEETLEJUICE To Life In New Music Video For 'Say My Name'

YouTube star, Trisha Paytas, is the latest to join the chorus of Beetlejuice supporters using the internet to prolong the show's life. See this recently released unofficial music video for the song, "Say My Name" in which Trisha takes on the roles of both the title character and young goth, Lydia, below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the smash hit musical Beetlejuice is set to play its final performance at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on June 6, 2020.

Since the closing was announced, fans of the Tony-nominated musical have been taken to Twitter to express their emotions about the show's announcement, with the hashtag #SaveBeetlejuice trending on Twitter and half a dozen petitions popping up on Change.org pleading with The Shubert Organization to find a new home for the production.

Beetlejuice just broke the Winter Garden's Box Office Record for 8 performances on the week ending December 1, 2019. According to the New York Times, the show's departure will make way for The 2020 revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to open at the Winter Garden in the fall.





