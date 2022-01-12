Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
West Side Story Film
VIDEO: Tony Kushner Talks WEST SIDE STORY, Working With Steven Spielberg, and More

In the video, Kushner talks about the changes he made to the show, and much more!

Jan. 12, 2022  

Tony Kushner recently chatted with Gold Derby editor Christopher Rosen about the film adaptation of West Side Story in an all new interview.

In the video, Kushner talks about working with Steven Spielberg, changes he made to the classic musical, and more.

Check out the full interview below!

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works).

Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


