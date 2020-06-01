VIDEO: Tony Awards Tributes! HADESTOWN Takes the Tonys Way Down

Here at BroadwayWorld, we're celebrating the Tony Awards all month long by bringing you some of the best memories in Tonys history! From showstopping performances to unforgettable speeches, check in with us every day for a new flashback to help fill the Tonys-shaped hole in your heart until we can celebrate the right way!

Today, we're kicking things off with a throwback to last year's big winner, Hadestown! The show was nominated for an astounding fourteen awards, and took home eight, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Director, Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting, Best Sound Design, and Best Orchestrations.

Check out Tony-winner Andre De Shields, Tony-nominees Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada, and Amber Grey, and star Reeve Carney bringing the 2019 Tonys way down to Rachel Chavkin's Tony Award-winning world of Anais Mitchell's Hadestown!

