VIDEO: Tommy Tune Sings 'Fascinating Rhythm' from LADY, BE GOOD! as Part of City Center's #EncoresArchives Series
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Tommy Tune singing 'Fascinating Rhythm' from the 2015 Encores! production of Lady, Be Good!
?: "Fascinating Rhythm"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 7, 2020
Encores! Lady, Be Good! 2015#EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/JFxQE3cQO5
