VIDEO: Tom and Michael D'Angora Talk THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) York Theatre Benefit

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!)...AND MORE! premieres on Sunday evening, April 18, 2021 at 7:00PM to benefit the York Theatre, which suffered water damage after a water main break earlier this year.

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora talked with CBS about the upcoming event, where the idea came from, and how important it is to help out this historic venue.

Watch the full report below!

The all-star cast include Victoria Clark, Jackie Hoffman and Gerry McIntyre, alongside Christy Altomare, Colleen Ballinger, Alexandra Billings, Betty Buckley, Charles Busch, Robert Creighton, André De Shields, Ana Gasteyer, Richard Kind, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Beth Leavel, Lauren Molina, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, Randy Rainbow, Jelani Remy, Chita Rivera, Soara-Joye Ross, Jackie Sanders, Ethan Slater, Sarah Stiles, Michael West, and Lillias White.

With music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart, and book by Joanne Bogart and Eric Rockwell, this special presentation is directed by Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora, with music direction and arrangements by Deniz Cordell and associate music director Annie Pasqua. Original director Pamela Hunt is serving as artistic supervisor.

The performance will be available to view on demand through April 21, 2021. Free stream at www.YorkTheatre.org. Donations may be made by visiting the GoFundMe link at gf.me/u/znnvib. This event is presented through The Theatre Authority, Inc.