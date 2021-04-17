Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

VIDEO: Tom and Michael D'Angora Talk THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) York Theatre Benefit

The event premieres this Sunday, April 18.

Apr. 17, 2021  

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!)...AND MORE! premieres on Sunday evening, April 18, 2021 at 7:00PM to benefit the York Theatre, which suffered water damage after a water main break earlier this year.

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora talked with CBS about the upcoming event, where the idea came from, and how important it is to help out this historic venue.

Watch the full report below!

The all-star cast include Victoria Clark, Jackie Hoffman and Gerry McIntyre, alongside Christy Altomare, Colleen Ballinger, Alexandra Billings, Betty Buckley, Charles Busch, Robert Creighton, André De Shields, Ana Gasteyer, Richard Kind, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Beth Leavel, Lauren Molina, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, Randy Rainbow, Jelani Remy, Chita Rivera, Soara-Joye Ross, Jackie Sanders, Ethan Slater, Sarah Stiles, Michael West, and Lillias White.

With music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart, and book by Joanne Bogart and Eric Rockwell, this special presentation is directed by Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora, with music direction and arrangements by Deniz Cordell and associate music director Annie Pasqua. Original director Pamela Hunt is serving as artistic supervisor.

The performance will be available to view on demand through April 21, 2021. Free stream at www.YorkTheatre.org. Donations may be made by visiting the GoFundMe link at gf.me/u/znnvib. This event is presented through The Theatre Authority, Inc.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
She/Her Pronoun Shirt
Courtney Reed: Broadway Baby T-Shirt
Future Broadway Star Onsie

Related Articles
A SLEEPLESS PLAY Created And Performed By Chloe Rice And Natasha Roland to Premiere Via Cy Photo

A SLEEPLESS PLAY Created And Performed By Chloe Rice And Natasha Roland to Premiere Via CyberTank

Doris Bumpus to Star as Billie Holiday in 42nd Street Moons LADY DAY AT EMERSONS BAR AND G Photo

Doris Bumpus to Star as Billie Holiday in 42nd Street Moon's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL 

IDYLL & INTRIGUE Concert to be Presented by Ars Lyrica Houston Photo

IDYLL & INTRIGUE Concert to be Presented by Ars Lyrica Houston

THE ARMS AND ARMAMENT OF STEPHEN BLOIS to be Presented by EXIT Theatre Photo

THE ARMS AND ARMAMENT OF STEPHEN BLOIS to be Presented by EXIT Theatre


More Hot Stories For You