VIDEO: They'll Be Home for Christmas! Watch Highlights from HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS on Broadway

Home for the Holidays, Broadway's only Christmas Concert Celebration, Broadway welcomes you home this holiday season when three of the greatest voices of their generation, winners of "American Idol," "The Voice," and "America's Got Talent," unite to form Broadway's newest Holiday concert tradition. Check out highlights from the show below, plus click HERE for photos!

Candice Glover, winner of "American Idol" Season 12; Josh Kaufman, winner of "The Voice" Season 6; and Bianca Ryan, winner: "America's Got Talent" Season 1, will be performing more than 25 beloved Christmas classics.

Home for the Holidays also stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, star of "The Bachelorette" Season 11; Oscar nominated stage and screen star Danny Aiello; and YouTube sensations Peter Hollens & Evynne Hollens, backed by a live 9-piece brass and rhythm band.

This strictly limited Broadway engagement began performances at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street, between Broadway and 8th Avenue) on Friday, November 17th, and continues through Saturday, December 30th only. Opening Night will be tomorrow, November 21st.

