VIDEO: The Stars of JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS Perform 'Edge of Great'

The new series from 'High School Musical' creator, Kenny Ortega features Cheyenne Jackson and more!

Check out the stars of the new musical series Julie and the Phantoms from Director Kenny Ortega in action as they tease the song, "Edge of Great"!

The series stars Madison Reyes as Julie, Charlie Gillespie as Luke, Jeremy Shada as Reggie, Owen Patrick Joyner as Alex, Booboo Stewart as Willie, Cheyenne Jackson as Caleb, Carlos Ponce as Ray, Sonny Bustamante as Carlos, Jadah Marie as Flynn, Sacha Carlson as Nick, and Savannah Lee May as Carrie.

In Julie and the Phantoms, high schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Patrick Joyner) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom's old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she's inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

From Emmy Award-winning director Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Descendants), executive producers Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings), and choreographer Paul Becker (Descendants, Mirror Mirror) comes a fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life's ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice.

Julie and the Phantoms debuts September 10, 2020 on Netflix.

