VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles, airing today, April 10 (2pm EST) for 48 hours only.

Tune in the afternoon to watch the full musical!

Jesus Christ Superstar was originally conceived as a concept album that hit #1 on the Billboard charts, and eventually made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer.

Visit The Shows Must Go On! to stay up to date as new musicals are released every week!





