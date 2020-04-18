VIDEO: The Goodman Theatre Tributes Brian Dennehy

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, two time Tony Award winner Brian Dennehy recently passed away at 81 from natural causes.

Dennehy has been associated for two decades with Chicago's Goodman Theatre, where he has starred in numerous leading roles.

The Goodman has released a tribute video to Dennehy. Watch it below!

Dennehy has worked extensively in film, theater, and television for three decades. He has won two Tony Award for Best Actor (Long Day's Journey Into Night and Death of a Salesman), a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Emmy Award nomination for Showtime's Death of a Salesman, and an Olivier Award for Best Actor for his Willy Loman in London's West End.

Other notable stage work includes Love Letter on Broadway, Inherit the Wind and Translations on Broadway; Hughie at Trinity Repertory; Peter Brooks The Cherry Orchard at Brooklyn Academy of Music; Trumbo Off-Broadway and on tour; Rat in the Skull; Says I, Says He at The Mark Taper Forum and NY's Phoenix Theatre; The Exonerated Off-Broadway, on tour and in the Court TV film version directed by Bob Balaban.

Dennehy's extensive film work includes Semi-Tough, Foul Play, Blake Edwards 10, First Blood, Cocoon, F/X, Presumed Innocent, Tommy Boy, Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet, Gorky Park, Never Cry Wolf, Silverado, Twice in a Lifetime, Best Seller, The Belly of an Architect (Best Actor Chicago Film Festival), Spike Lee's She Hate Me, Ratatouille and the soon-to-be released 10th & Wolf. On television Dennehy receiving Emmy Award nominations for his performances in The Burden of Proof, Murder in the Heartland, TO CATCH A KILLER and Killing in a Small Town. He anchored a successful series of telefilms as Jack Reed for NBC throughout the 1990s, and directed and starred in the Shadow of a Doubt and Indefensible.

Read his full obituary here.





