VIDEO: The Creators of New Gaming Musical OTHER WORLD Visit Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with the creative team of the brand-new original musical Other World, which will soon premiere at Delaware Theatre Company.

Other World tells the story of Sri and Lorraine, who are transported into Sri's favorite video game and find themselves trapped. Racing against the clock, the pair must work together, discover their inner strengths, and connect with gamers and avatars in order to survive and find a way home.

"We are just excited to explore a new, original musical that has gaming around it," explained book writer Hunter Bell. "There is such energy and passion around these mega-movies with superheroes and certainly the cosplay and con culture, so it's so exciting to explore these worlds because it's limitless! I tip my hat to all of the adaptations of films and books, but it's fun to take on the challenge of an original story."

This heartfelt, humorous musical explores the connections people make on- and off-line, while celebrating the families and friendships they need to thrive in any world. The show runs from February 23 to March 20, 2022, and stars Bonnie Milligan.

Below watch as Bell is joined by Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee (music and lyrics) and Adrienne Campbell-Holt (director), to tell us all about how the new musical came to be!