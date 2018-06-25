VIDEO: The Cast of The Muny's THE WIZ Performs 'Y'all Got It'

The Wiz is rocking its way down the Yellow Brick Road to The Muny's stage, through tonight, June 25. Watch a video of the cast performing "Y'all Got It" below!

The cast of The Wiz includes Nathan Lee Graham (The Wiz), Jared Grimes (Scarecrow) and James T. Lane (Tinman), Danyel Fulton (Dorothy), Darius de Haas (Lion), E. Faye Butler(Addaperle/Evillene), Demetria McKinney (Glinda) and Nessa (Toto). A sensational ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Kevin Curtis, Chloé Davis, Timothy L. Edwards, Chavon Hampton, Cameron Anika Hill, Karma Jenkins, Amber Pickens, Malaiyka Amiyna Reid, Allysa Shorte, Donald Shorter, Voltaire Wade-Greene, Sir Brock Warren, Nathaniel J. Washington and Brion Marquis Watson. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

Based on L. Frank Baum's nostalgic classic, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Wiz sparkles with heart-pounding soul, unforgettable gospel and infectious rock rhythms. A Grammy Award-winner for Best Cast Show Album, winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and ranked as one of the highest-watched live television musicals, this reimagined familiar favorite will have you ready to "Ease on Down the Road" to meet The Wiz for yourself!

The Wiz features a book by William F. Brown, music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, with additional dialogue by Tina Tippit.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 100 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

