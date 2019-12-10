VIDEO: The Cast of OKLAHOMA! Performs 'The Farmer and the Cowman' in New 360-Degree Video

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

Get in the center of the action with an all new 360-degree video of the cast of Oklahoma! performing "The Farmer and the Cowman"!

The video was filmed as a feature for NBC Nightly News.

Check it out below!

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, reorchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.





