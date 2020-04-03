VIDEO: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Sings 'As Long As There Is Love'
Check out Rob McClure and the rest of the talented company of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway sing a virtual version of the song "As Long As There Is Love" from the new musical based on the beloved hit film!
Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.
A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.
