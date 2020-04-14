VIDEO: The Cast of LITTLE DID I KNOW Lip Syncs to 'Something to Remember.'

The cast of LITTLE DID I KNOW released a video of members lip synching from their homes to the song "Something to Remember."

Check out the video below!

LITTLE DID I KNOW is a podcast musical. Lyrics are by Oscar and Golden Globe award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose) along with Heisler. It features a book by New York Times best-selling author Lou Aronica and Johanna Besterman based on the novel by award-winning producer Mitchell Maxwell (Stomp!, Damn Yankees, Pulitzer Prize winner Dinner with Friends). It also features arrangements and musical direction by Jeffrey Saver, orchestrations by Michael Morris, and editing and sound design by Dave Hart. Casting was by Robin Carus and General Management is by Five Points Theatrical (Carl Vorwerk and Mahaley Jacobs).

The cast features Disney star Laura Marano, YouTube stars Kurt Hugo Schneider, Sam Tsui, Casey Breves, Alex Blue, and Broadway veterans Jennifer Blood, and E. Clayton Cornelious





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You