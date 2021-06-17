VIDEO: The Cast of HAIRSPRAY Performs 'You Can't Stop the Beat' on BBC The One Show

The smash hit musical Hairspray is returning to the West End stage this season!

Check out the talented cast here performing the show's explosive finale, "You Can't Stop the Beat" on BBC's The One Show!

The production's star Michael Ball, who will return to his legendary, Olivier Award winning role of Edna Turnblad, also sat down to discuss his return to the role, his admiration for his castmates and his excitement about the return of live theatre!

Ball will make his return to the role opposite on of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who will be making his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur.

Lizzie Bea will star in the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad. Lizzie recently performed in the UK Tour of Kinky Boots and has just returned from Atlanta, performing in the world premiere production of Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre).

Acclaimed West End star Marisha Wallace will take the role of Motormouth. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre).

The full company includes Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox, Mari Mcginlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Nicholas Collier, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Winny Herbert, Chris Howell, Lily Laight, Hannah Grace Lawson, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Kibong Tanji, Amy West and Natalie Woods

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

Learn more at https://www.hairspraythemusical.co.uk/.