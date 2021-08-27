VIDEO: The Cast of DIANA: THE MUSICAL Records 'The Main Event' - Pre-Order the Original Cast Album Now!

The original Broadway cast recording of Diana: The Musical is set to be released on September 24th. If you pre-order the album now, you can get instant access to "The Main Event"!

See the cast of Diana in the studio, recording "The Main Event" below!

The production will come to Broadway this fall, with previews on November 2, followed by opening night on November 17.

Diana celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. The musical has book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan. Direction is by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Olivier winner Ian Eisendrath.

Diana: The Musical stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.