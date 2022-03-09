VIDEO: Test Your Knowledge With This JEOPARDY 'Broadway Musicals' Clue
Test your Broadway knowledge!
Last night's episode of Jeopardy's "Final Jeopardy" round was in the category of "Broadway Musicals."
The clue was: Characters Mark, Roger, and Maureen in this musical were inspired by Marcello, Rodolfo, and Musetta in another work.
Do you know the answer?
