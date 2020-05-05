VIDEO: Telly Leung Sings Duet of 'A Whole New World' For EPIC SINGS FOR AUTISM

EPIC Players Inclusion Company started their virtual performance series, EPIC Sings for Autism, after their spring/summer performances were put on hold due to the COIVD-19 Pandemic. The neuro-diverse theater company based in New York City created the series so their autistic performers could have a creative outlet and find some normalcy during this time.

Their newest virtual performance video includes the duet A Whole New World from the Broadway Musical Aladdin and features EPIC company member Jordan Boyatt and Telly Leung, who played the title role of Aladdin on Broadway. The song is accompanied by composer and lyricist Scott Evan Davis, who just wrote and composed the new musical Indigo, which workshopped on Broadway this past fall and featured Betsy Wolfe and Telly Leung.

Watch the video below!

In an effort to spread some much-needed joy and inspiration, EPIC's company members,' which feature artists on the spectrum, will continue to share a series of virtual performances throughout the Spring. Many of the video's will be in collaborations with Broadway talent. The company would also like to connect with additional Broadway talent who may be interested in working on a virtual performance with EPIC. Interested individuals can contact Aubrie Therrien at aubrie@epicplayersnyc.org.

Individuals living with autism and other neuro-diversities have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered many of their essential resources, programs and supports and left them even more vulnerable to anxiety and distress.

Additional Videos from EPIC's Virtual Performance Series:

Who I'd Be from Shrek the Musical!

Performed by EPIC's Travis Burbee and Henry Houghton, and featuring special Broadway guest, Analise Scarpaci (Lydia Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical!/Broadway). Lyrics‎ by ‎David Lindsay-Abaire, and music by ‎Jeanine Tesori.

If the World Only Knew

This original song was created by award-winning composer and lyricist Scott Evan Davis who also wrote and composed the new musical Indigo, which workshopped on Broadway this past fall. If the World Only Knew was created for the autistic community and was shared with EPIC for their Lincoln Center cabaret.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You