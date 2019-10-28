VIDEO: Taylor Swift Talks About Her New Song in CATS, 'Cat School', Being 'Bros' With Andrew Lloyd Webber, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

Taylor Swift recently did an interview discussing all aspects of her upcoming role in the Cats film.

Swift revealed that the actors had to attend "Cat School" where they watched videos to learn the mannerisms of cats.

"You watch them walking, you watch them sensing things, you learn facts about them anatomically, biologically," she explains.

Swift talked about her first time meeting Andrew Lloyd Webber.

"He has more cats than I have," she said. "He's obsessed with them. He has the best gossip I have ever heard. We're just bros immediately."

She then explained how the new song that she helped write, came about. Webber started playing a melody that Swift had never heard before, during their first rehearsal.

"As soon as he starts playing it, I start singing the top line," Swift said. "I knew exactly what this character would say if she was going to sing a song. I knew where in the movie they were going to put her song."

Watch the full interview below!

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musicalfor a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn.





