VIDEO: Taylor Louderman, Gerard Canonico and More Star in the Trailer For New Musical Web Series, THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW

Composer Natalie Tenenbaum and lyricist Kevin Wanzor have created THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW (or #TWPYK), a serial musical comedy web series that celebrates the most terrible and most hilarious people New York City has to offer.

Premiering December 31, the series is directed and edited by Emmy-nominee Nick Bernardone (Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", AMC's "The Walking Dead") and follows two recently out of the closet 30-somethings who move to the New York City with the dreams and expectations that most see shattered in their early 20s. Armed only with their knowledge of Broadway and sitcoms, they set out to conquer their dreams and find love. Instead, they find THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW.

Watch the series premiere trailer below!

The cast includes Tenenbaum and Wanzor, with Tony Award-nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Badia Farha (School of Rock), James Coker (NBC's "30 Rock"), Sara Chase (Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Lane Kwederis ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"), Danielle Trzcinski (Little Black Dress), Zurin Villaneuva (Clueless), F. Michael Haynie (Wicked), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), and Todd Horman (Urinetown). The web series also features Bernard Scahill, Tracey Gordon, Morgan Przekurat, Ashley Campana, Joanna Parson, and Marjoire Failoni.

Award-winning director Bernardone says, "As the dumpster fire that is 2020 comes to an end, the time could not be more right to unleash upon the world THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW." He continues, "...shot in pre-COVID New York City, this musical comedy web series is a hysterical (and musical!) tribute to all the terribleness New Yorkers encounter on a daily basis. And let's face it - we miss it!"

This five-episode, fully digital series features an original comedy music video (written by Tenenbaum and Wanzor) in each episode. The show was filmed throughout NYC in 2019 and is produced by Madison Global Productions and Chris Aiola. Patrick Ginnetty serves as Director of Photography and Marjoire Failoni as Choreographer.

Tune in to the premiere of The Worst People You Know December 31 at 12PM ET at worstpeople.tv. Follow THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube to keep up with the show and for behind-the-scenes exclusives.