Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Take a Remote Control Choreography Workshop as Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom

Article Pixel May. 5, 2020  

As part of Lincoln Center's ongoing Pop-Up Classroom series, Deb is leading a Remote Control Choreography workshop!

Create your own remote controls that choreograph unique dances. No supplies needed.

Watch the video below!

As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday beginning at 2:00pm ET, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.

VIDEO: Take a Remote Control Choreography Workshop as Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The 2013 London Cast of A CHORUS LINE Performs the Opening Number From Home!
  • VIDEO: The Platt Brothers Sing 'Ahavat Olam'
  • VIDEO: WE WILL ROCK YOU Cast Members Perform Virtual 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With Brian May
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Chats With Healthcare Workers in the Philippines During THE CALL TO UNITE Stream
  • VIDEO: Watch the ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Season Finale Closing Number 'American Pie'
  • VIDEO: Linda Eder Records 2020 Edition of 'Something to Believe In'