VIDEO: Take Part in a Perspective Workshop with Ms. Myxy As Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom

Apr. 17, 2020  

Ms. Myxy hosted a perspective workshop for Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom!

Create your own viewfinder with Ms. Myxy to explore viewing an object from different perspectives.

As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.

Find more #LincolnCenterAtHome videos at LincolnCenter.org.

