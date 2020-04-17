Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Take Part in a Perspective Workshop with Ms. Myxy As Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom
Ms. Myxy hosted a perspective workshop for Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom!
Create your own viewfinder with Ms. Myxy to explore viewing an object from different perspectives.
As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.
