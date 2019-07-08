VIDEO: THE PROM's Four Emmas Perform Acoustic Rendition of 'Unruly Heart'

It's time to dance because The Prom's Tony-nominated star Caitlin Kinnunen is performing a special acoustic version of the show's song 'Unruly Heart' alongside the show's three Emma understudies: Gabi Campo, Kalyn West, and Brittany Zeinstra. Life's no dress rehearsal, so make sure to check out the full video below!

THE PROM is the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls "smart and big-hearted" and The New York Times declares a Critic's Pick! It's a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all. The Prom opened on November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) and is set to have its last dance on Broadway on August 11th, 2019 after 23 preview and 310 regular performances.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan(Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee(Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You