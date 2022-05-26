VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Ballerina Xiaoxiao Cao Shares Her Journey From Dancing Professionally in China to Her Broadway Debut

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with their very first ballerina, the wonderfully gifted and inspiring Xiaoxiao Cao, who made her Broadway debut in the iconic musical 'Phantom of the Opera' in 2019! Xiaoxiao shares her journey from dancing professionally in China to making her Broadway debut. She also reminisces about what it was like gracing the stage again after the show was shut down due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Before closing out the episode with a fun round of 'getting to know you', Xiaoxiao shares advice for young girls, especially those of Asian descent who want to turn their dreams of performing into reality and what inspired her to start her own leotard fashion line Xiaoxiao Designs.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they make another call to action for listeners after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

