VIDEO: THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Officially Returns Off-Broadway

The Office! A Musical Parody is among the first Off-Broadway shows to resume performances after live theatre shuttered due to the pandemic over a year ago.

The show officially resumed performances (at 33% reduced capacity) on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:30PM in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street).

ABC 7 went inside one of the final performances for the show.

"We didn't know that we were going to shut down for that long," said Devina Sabnis, one of the performers in the show. But she said it felt good to get back on stage. "Oh my God, there's nothing like it. Seeing an audience again, being able to perform."



Sabnis said she feels safe performing again, especially because everyone is vaccinated.

"I feel extremely safe," she said. "To me, it was like 10 times safer than in-room dining, where you don't actually know who around you is vaccinated or what the air system is like inside."

Check out the full report below, featuring clips from rehearsal!

The Office stars Emma Brock as Michael Scott, Laura Mehl as Pam, Danny Adam as Jim, Devina Sabnis as Kelly, Nathan David Smith as Dwight, Emily Qualmann as Phyllis, Gabrielle Filloux as Angela, Bob McSmith as Creed, Kevin Bruce Harris as Stanley, and Marissa Hecker and Andy Martinez in various other roles.



The Office! A Musical Parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick. Scenic designer is Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer is Alex Stevens, sound designer is Matthew Fischer and costume designer is Dustin Cross.

Tickets range in price from $52 - $80. Call the box office at 212-921-7862 or go to ticketmaster.com for tickets or for more information.