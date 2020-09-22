VIDEO: THE LION KING's Simba, Brad Gibson, Releases Music Video for 'Fool'
Gibson's other Broadway credits include A BRONX TALE and ROCKY!
THE LION KING's Simba, Brad Gibson, has released a new music video for his song 'Fool'.
Check it out below!
Gibson currently stars as Simba in The Lion King on Broadway. His other Broadway credits innclude: A Bronx Tale, Rocky. Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (The Public Theater), The School For Scandal (Red Bull Theater). National Tour: Chicago. Regional: The Last Goodbye (Old Globe). TV: "Mozart In The Jungle." Training: Boston Conservatory.
