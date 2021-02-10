VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS are Joined by James Monroe Iglehart and Rev. Liz Walker- Live at 4pm!

This week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter The Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in on today, February 10 (4pm ET) to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld. This week's special guests are Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart and Rev. Liz Walker (Nik's mom)!

Liz Walker is the first woman of color to anchor the news on a Boston television station. Her on-air skills, distinguished humanitarian work, and personal integrity have made her a community leader in eastern Massachusetts. 2010 marked her 30th year as a broadcast journalist in Boston; she has since become the head pastor of Roxbury Presbyterian Church, after studying at Harvard Divinity.

James Monroe Iglehart is in the current Broadway cast of Hamilton (Lafayette/Jefferson. He won a Tony award for his show stopping roll as Genie in Disney's Aladdin. His other Bway credit include Freestyle Love Supreme, Memphis (Bobby), 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee(Mitch). You can also see James on TV: Hulu documentary: We are Freestyle Love Supreme, Netflix series "Maniac" (recurring), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (recurring), "Gotham", "Elementary", "Law & Order:SVU. He is also the host of the new HGTV show "Biggest Little Christmas Showdown" currently on Discovery Plus. James' voice can be heard on 3 seasons of the Disney animated series "Tangled" as Lance Strongbow, Disney's "DuckTales" as Taurus Bulba, and "Vampirina" as Oscar. James has also written three different comic book stories for Marvel Comics and is one of the co-host of the podcast This Week in Marvel on Sirius XM. He has also had the privilege to have sold out concert runs at 54Below, Carnegie Hall & concerts around the country. When he's not on stage he's usually watching Pro Wrestling or Disney + while just chilling out with his wife of 19 years Dawn and their cat Zoe.

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.