VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS Are Joined by Director Schele Williams- Live Now!

Tune in on Wednesday for even more chaos.

This week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter The Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in today, September 2 (4pm ET) to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld or on Facebook Live. This week's special guest is director Schele Williams!

Schele Williams is a Brooklyn-based director committed to cultivating new musicals and devised work. Upcoming projects include the revival of AIDA for Disney Theatrical Group, MANDELA: THE MUSICAL and INDIGO. She has directed at regional theatres and festivals across the country including NAMT, NYMTF and Theatreworks Palo Alto. Schele also re-conceived and directed the MOTOWN National Tour.

Passionate about pairing social justice with the arts, Schele is a founding member of Black Theatre United, an origination committed to dismantling systemic racism on our streets and stages. She has directed numerous Broadway events for social justice including The People's State of the Union (starring Common, Andra Day, John Legiuzamo, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes), Uprising of Love (starring Sting and Patti LuPone), Defying Inequality (starring Liza Minnelli and Ben Vereen, for which she received a New York City proclamation), and From Broadway to Bourbon Street a benefit for the victims of Hurricane Katrina (starring Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce).

Schele is the director for the NYU Law School's Center of Diversity Inclusion and Belonging's bespoke plays for Fortune 500 companies. She also serves as Chairman of the Board for Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.

