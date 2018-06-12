VIDEO: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Tony Sweep with Stage Door Concert!

Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

This evening, the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Band of the The Band's Visit took to their stage door for a celebratory concert following their first performance after taking hom ten Tonys including Best Musical on Sunday night. Check out video of the performance here!

THE BAND'S VISIT won Tonys in 10 of the 11 categories for which it was nominated, including the biggest prize of the evening, Best Musical. In the winner's room following the broadcast producer Orin Wolf confirmed a long wafting rumor that Israeli actor Sasson Gabai would be taking over the role that won Tony Shalhoub a Tony award beginning on June 26.

In THE BAND'S VISIT, a mix-up sends a group of Egyptian musicians to a remote Israeli town. When the locals take them in for the night, their lives intertwine in the most unexpected ways. Fate brought them to town. Their music brought it to life.

Stage door at @TheBandsVisit the first performance back post 10 Tony wins is LIT ?????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/qTAjN4L0t3 — Humans Of Broadway (@BroadwayHumans) June 13, 2018



